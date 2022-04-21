Social media has been extremely helpful - Opresii

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media influencer, Abdul-Hamid Alhassan has asserted that various platforms have made it possible for him to grow his brand to an appreciable level.



Social media is one of the most powerful tools used to effect change in modern society. Millions of people around the world use social media, however, a few people manage to attain high visibility and prominence on the platform as a result of their unique opinions on issues, among others.



Known on the turf as Opresii, the influencer has expressed joy over the milestone he has been able to achieve.



“Social media, especially Twitter, has helped me a lot because I’ve been able to amplify my voice and opinions on social issues that affect most Ghanaians and indirectly, I believe that is helping make a positive impact in our society,” he said



“Also, I’ve met and made friends with lots of amazing people through social media and this has opened countless opportunities for me. The best part is I’m able to put smiles on people’s faces through my wordplay and creative jokes. It makes me happy because I know people go through lots of challenges in life and a simple joke can make their day,” Opresii added.



Opresii attained a Bachelor’s degree in Information Studies and Sociology from the University of Ghana after successfully graduating from Kumasi High School, where he read Business.



Speaking about who inspires him, Opresii pointed to Nelson Mandela and Peter Drury as his biggest inspirations.



