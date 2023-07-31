Social media can make your wise opinion become so stupid and senseless – Dr Cryme

Entertainment of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian rapper, Dr Cryme has revealed that social media and the internet can make your wise opinion become senseless to some people.



According to the ‘Odo Visa’ crooner, though he considers himself to be a good citizen, he doesn’t share his opinion about topical national issues on social media.



Talking to Amansan Krakye on Property FM in Cape Coast, he remarked “I’m a good citizen but I choose the right platform to say what because right now the internet is very cheap.



“So what you are saying if you don’t take time your wise counsel can even become senseless to some people,” he added observed by MyNewsGh.com



“I do have the mouth but I don’t just open it and speak anyhow so I speak when it’s right because being careful in life isn’t just about keeping yourself neat.



“But rather when to say what is also very important because you might have the right message but if you’re on the wrong platform your right message will be wrong,” he posited on the show.