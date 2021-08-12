Social media against GoFundMe set up for Beverly Afaglo

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 August 2021

• Beverly Afaglo's Tema resident was razed down by fire on Monday



• Beverly revealed that she lost everything in her house



• A GoFundMe has been set up to raise $20,000 for her has been condemned





Celebrated Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, announced that a GoFundMe has been set up to raise monies for her colleague, Beverly Aflago, who lost her home in a fire incident.



A target of US$20,000 is expected to be raised on the online fundraising platform to cushion the actress who has revealed that she lost everything to Monday's fire which brought down her house in Tema.



"She lost her home Pls help @beverly_afaglo Kindly tap link in my Bio to donate. Thanking you in advance. God bless you," Yvonne wrote.



The course being pushed by friends of Beverly has been described as ‘selfish’. Critics on social media believe that there are less privileged individuals in dire need of money to undergo surgeries, and they are in need donations, not the actress.



Kumawood actress, Adu Sarfowaa in reaction who is one of the people against the fundraising wrote: “Who are those behind raising funds & for what? How do you raise funds for someone who claims to have everything? Everyone has wahala. Who should go rebuild someone’s family home. Stop pls,” she argued.



"Someone in a small village needs only 200 to start something and you're here talking like this let her suffer some," Audrey Newton-Kwofie wrote.



Akosua on Instagram argued that there are people in the rural areas who need help. She is therefore calling on Ghanaian celebrities to turn their attention to the poor.



She wrote: "The rich will always be rich and poor always be poor. Such an amount. A woman in a village in Manso house burnt to ashes killing her family. It went viral on social media and online news platforms. No celebrity donated a dime. And here we're seeing this for a celebrity. Poor country."



Another user who is displeased had this to say: "Why don't she move to one of her numerous properties she claimed she has. Everyone make hot oo madam."



The actress in an earlier interview on Hitz FM revealed that she couldn't save anything from the fire. "I’m in my sister’s house, my children, and my mother. There were a lot of valuables. The things I sell were all gone. My mother has refused to eat, she feels sorry. She feels she caused it. I don’t have anything, no panties to wear, nothing. I need to build again, I need to start all over again. My husband is in America, he doesn’t live with us anymore.”



