Snippet of Usher Raymond's performance at Global Citizen Festival

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

R&B legend Usher Raymond IV delivered a trademark performance at the Global Citizen Festival at the Black Star Square in Accra on September 24.



The American star was the headline artiste for the event that saw a number of prominent local acts performing.



In a snippet of his performance of his "Caught Up" track, Usher ha the crowd singing alongside as he delivers hi typical dance moves and 'interaction' with the microphone stand.



On Friday, 23 September, 2022, he visited parts of the capital city Accra including a basic school in the Chorkor community.



The 'My Way' hitmaker was in the company of officials representing the Global Citizens Festival and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).







Sharing pictures of the tour on social media, the GTA wrote: “Today, the Global Citizen Festival Artiste Usher and SZA visited BASICS International and toured the Chorkor community.



“BASICS International is an education-focused NGO in Chorkor, Accra, engaged in making education and childcare accessible in vulnerable communities. The organisation is also one of Global Citizen’s regional response partners for the End Extreme Poverty NOW campaign for Global Citizen Festival: Accra.”



The 10th Global Citizen Festival at the Black Star Square had performances from Americans Usher, SZA, HER, British-Ghanaian Stormzy, Nigerian Tems, and Ghanaian stars Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Gyakie.