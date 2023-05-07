Smoking is not a sin – Mr Logic

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 May 2023

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Red Panther Music, Mr. Logic, has asserted that smoking is not sin in the sight of God.



According to him, there is no word in the Bible which indicates that smoking is a sin.



Mr. Logic made this assertion when he appeared as a guest on the United Showbiz Show hosted by MzGee.



He said, “I don’t agree with pastor on the score that because he used to smoke, he was a sin. Smoking is not a sin. I am putting it here on authority. There is no way in the bible that says that smoking is a sin. Biblically or spiritually, there is nothing wrong with that. In the sight of God, it is not a sin. Let us put it on record”.



The musician strongly believed that smoking should not be considered as a sin but when it comes to anything relating to health, then it can be considered as a bad practice.



“Medically, it is a sin and bad for your health. Medically you can say that it is bad for your health. There are some philosophies they have developed and People are deeper than how they see them."



He added, "Sometimes when one is talking about the Bible and because the person is not speaking on a pulpit, you are looed out like you don’t know what you are saying. But people have been to theological school and they have learnt the Bible but they are quiet”.



