‘Smoke some good trees and stop the cigar’ – Yaa Pono advises Sarkodie

Entertainment of Saturday, 28 May 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

UpTown Energy CEO, Yaa Pono has revealed in a tweet that his colleague Sarkodie should re-look at his decision to be smoking cigars.



For some time now, Sarkodie is often seen holding and smoking cigar in photos and videos he shares online.



The Sarkcess Music boss even titled one of the songs on his recent album ‘Rollie And Cigars’ and the video to the song had Sarkodie show off his cigar-smoking abilities.



The development at the time it started got social media users asking questions and eventually, Sarkodie was forced to explain why he suddenly took an interest in smoking cigars.



Explaining his actions, Sarkodie revealed that the act of smoking a cigar is a way to celebrate success by people and that he was not a habitual smoker as well.



Nevertheless, Yaa Pono has asked him to smoke the proper ‘trees’ instead.



