Smallgod stays 'Connecting The Dots' on his highly anticipated sophomore album

Lightning doesn’t strike the same place twice unless Smallgod is involved.

Following up on the success of his classic debut project ‘Building Bridges’, Smallgod is on a mission to prove that he possesses the consistency that separates the good from the ‘Greats’.



Leading the project with smash singles like ‘Holy 4k’ ft. Black Sherif, Ivorian Doll, Kwaku DMC & Vic Mensa, and ‘Falling’ ft. KiDi & Darkoo, Smallgod has already set the stage for ‘Connecting The Dots’ to become an extravaganza for a sophomore.



‘Connecting The Dots’ is another testament to Smallgod's reach and influence on the music scene. Whilst his debut focused on connecting the continent, this album focuses on bridging the gap between Africa and the Diaspora.



Songs like the already released ‘Holy 4k’ and ‘Falling’ connected Ghana, the UK and the USA. The rest of the songs on the album exploit this formula to perfection. On ‘My Way’, Ghanaian producer DJ Breezy’s take on Afro-Swing serves as the perfect bed for the UK’s Headie One and Ghana’s Medikal to flex their lyrical muscles.



Ghana/UK singer Eugy also delivers the perfect hook to compliment the rappers. ‘Tried & Tried’ connects NSG from the UK with Ghana’s Darkovibes over Grammy award-winning producer Killbeatz perfect Afrobeats rhythms. ‘2000’ is a foray into the southern part of Africa where he links up Nigeria’s Vinny with the Major League DJs over an infectious Amapiano beat.



Ghanaian hitmaker Kuami Eugene & the hottest kid on the block BNXN (formerly Buju) show up on ‘I Know’ to show us what it’s like when two people can’t miss collaborating. Smallgod’s ability to pair the oddest artists to produce perfection is unmatched and in full bloom on ‘Connecting The Dots’.



Other special guests on ‘Connecting The Dots’ include MzVee (Ghana), Terry Africa (Nigeria), Mugeez (Ghana), Boj (Nigeria), Oxlade (Nigeria), Nonso Amadi (Nigeria), Stonebwoy (Ghana) etc.



With another classic in the bag, Smallgod’s reign as the undisputed African plug continues on his sophomore album.



