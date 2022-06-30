Smallgod releases new song GIDI GIDI, featuring Black Sherif, Tory Lanez

Music of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: Kingsley Legend

Over a period of 15 years, Smallgod has dabbled in the African music industry as the plug, a connector, artist manager and publisher and now, an artist.



Expanding his skill and talent in A&R earlier this year, Smallgod released his debut album, “Building Bridges”, an offering that connects Africa and the African diaspora through music.



The streetwear enthusiast and culture connoisseur is taking a leap of faith and leading a charge for pan-Africanism through music.



Raised between Ghana, London and the Netherlands, Smallgod, also known as Nana Appiasei, became exposed to different cultures and music at an early age. Plus a wanderlust which led him to North and South America, Smallgod has developed an expansive taste in music which cuts across cultures and genres.



Entrenched and involved with fashion and streetwear, Smallgod has been involved with Daily Paper, the Netherland based streetwear brand which has all contributed to an ability to blend various sonic styles of Africa and the diaspora.



Following the release of Smallgod’s widely received sophomore project Connecting the Dot’s, Smallgod releases another game changing record featuring Ghanaian hottest artist Black Sherif and Canadian Legend Tory Lanez titled GIDI GIDI (Meaning Fast Fast in Twi).



GIDI GIDI is a motivational hit for the streets! Touching on various subjects including humble beginnings, focus and growth.



Carefully curated by Smallgod, GIDI GIDI infuses modern day Hiphop with African & Caribbean influences. Track starts with effortless Ghanaian influenced melodies from Black Sheriff, followed by Tory Lanez flowing in Jamaican Patios, with added production from Dutch producers N64 & Lynch, mixed by LA’s finest Leandro ‘Dro’ Hidalgo.