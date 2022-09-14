You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 09 14Article 1623119

Music of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Slim Gee gives marriage advice on ‘Bisa’ featuring Benji

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Official artwork for the project Official artwork for the project

Singer, Slim Gee has released yet another Highlife tune titled ‘Bisa’, a song that talks about the need to consider attitude and other virtues in making a choice for a lifetime partner instead of focusing on beauty and other physical features.

Produced by Willisbeatz, the song features Benji who compliments the piece with his vocals as Slim Gee raps.

‘Bisa’ is a piece of contemporary Highlife music released under Extra Gold Entertainment.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment