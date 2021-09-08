Sleeping around doesn’t make you smart – Akwaboah to women

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

• Akwaboah Jnr has warned women against multiple sexual relationships



• He states that women who sleep around are trading their blessings



• He added that sleeping around doesn't make one smart





Ghanaian songwriter Akwaboah Jnr has cautioned women against sleeping with multiple men "for a cheap price."



According to the singer, those who feel that multiple dating is "smart" are rather selling their blessings and glory to the men they have sexual intercourse with.



Speaking in a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Akwaboah Jnr noted that women who live reckless turn to regret when they realise how they have wasted their youthful days on worldly pleasures.



"It's good for you to date as many men as you want, chill with many as you want. Sleep with many as you want but I pray you find Mr Right. When he comes and he is hustling and working himself off and is not making anything to take care of you and probably your kids, remember that you sold your oil, your blessings and your glory to some cheap people out there for a small price and the person who takes the fall is your husband, your kids and yourself.”



He added: "So go ahead, date as many as you want, be as smart as you want to but when the time comes, you will soon remember."





