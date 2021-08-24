Slap any pastor who attempts to kiss you – Prophet Kumchacha charges women

Entertainment of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Prophet Kumchacha has advised women to slap any pastor who tries

to take advantage of them



• His call follows an Anglican priest who was captured kissing three students



• The priest, a Chaplain at the St Monica’s College of Education has since been relieved of post



The founder and leader of the Heaven's Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei, well known as Kumchacha has advised Christian women to defend themselves by any means possible when pastors attempt to sexually exploit them.



His advice comes on the back of an Anglican priest of the St Monica’s College of Education who was relieved of his post for forcibly kissing three teacher trainee students.



The priest, named Reverend Father Balthazar Obeng Larbi was captured in a viral video planting kisses on the lips of three students after demanding them to take off their nose masks for a “holy kiss.”



His actions were widely condemned by the Church, with some calling for his arrest. In his public apology, the priest wrote: “I seemed to have taken a number of things for granted. I did not think my behaviour through...I pray for forgiveness from all and sundry and plead that you hold me in your prayers during these trying times. May God bless us all."



In reaction to the actions of Rev. Fr Obeng Larbi, Prophet Kumchacha speaking on Okay FM’s Best Entertainment condemned the act and also charged women to slap every pastor who attempts to take advantage of them.



"This is my advice to women, slap any pastor who attempts to kiss you, slap him with all your strength. The gospel is not about kissing," he advised.



He indicated that: "The priest prolonged the kiss, some of the things written in the Bible are proverbs. If the Bible says that we should greet one another with a Holy kiss, that doesn’t mean that you should go round kissing women in the church. You can’t kiss another man's wife, if that was the case, pastors would have been rejoicing, most of us would have taken 'current' from it."



"Any preacher who engages in that is Satan just like a pastor who bathes peoples wives and women who come to him with issues of childbirth. Read Proverbs 6:27… it is not normal for any man of God to bathe a woman naked, it is an abomination… he will end up having sex with you," he said.





