Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Skits with SDK was meant to promote Ghanaian creatives to the world – Kwesi Arthur clarifies

Kwesi Arthur, Ghanaian hip-hop artiste Kwesi Arthur, Ghanaian hip-hop artiste

Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior, known professionally as Kwesi Arthur, a Ghanaian singer and songwriter has disclosed the reason for doing social media skits with popular comedian, SDK Dele.

Before the release of Kwesi Arthur’s ‘Son of Jacob’ album, SDK Dele was seen in a social media skit threatening to beat the Ghanaian rapper for delaying in releasing the album.

After releasing the much-awaited ‘Son of Jacob’ album, SDK Dele who is officially known as Sadik Sulley was once again seen in a social media skit slapping Kwesi Arthur for doing an awesome job.

Kwesi Arthur revealed “With the SDK videos I will say that SDK is one incredible person at what he does and he’s the one who suggested the idea of us doing this in the first place.

“I feel that Ghana creatives we have to collaborate more in order for us to promote ourselves and the country and even Africa as a whole to the outside world,” he told Amansan Krakye in an interview.

“So both of us coming together, it exposes us to different kinds of people and the skit is funny too so it’s a way of entertaining people as well,” he added on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.

