 Skin bleaching, make-up use and shaving of beard is equally body enhancement – AK Songstress

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian musician, AK Songstress has disclosed that women who do make-up or bleach their skin and men who shave their beards are all engaged in acts of enhancing their bodies.



“If you look at the people who are talking and criticizing those who do body enhancement, some have bleached their skin and that’s an enhancement, you’ve done make-up, so you’ve enhanced your face,” she revealed.



“You’ve shaved your bear so you’ve enhanced your beauty but why didn’t you leave it like that just like God created you, so we judge people but we’re all doing the same thing in one way or the other,” she told Amansan Krakye.



Sharing her candid opinion on the issue of women doing body enhancement, AK Songstress said we judge people wrongly but we’re all doing almost the same thing.



“Honestly, I don’t have any problem with it, I’m not concerned at all whatever any wants to do, let them do because it has nothing to do with someone else’s life,” she said on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.



