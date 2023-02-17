‘Six IVFs, aborted pregnancies’ – Nana Yaa Brefo on unsuccessful baby-making attempts

Entertainment of Friday, 17 February 2023

After losing her womb due to an unsuccessful surgery, Nana Yaa Brefo has disclosed how her latest attempt to have a baby has proven futile.



The popular media personality who resorted to other means of having a baby said she tried In Vitro Fertilization (IVFs), among others.



Detailing her experience, Nana Yaa Brefo in an interview with Adom TV said “I tried other means to get pregnant and I have tried IVF about six times. Four was successful but the pregnancy was aborted at a point."



Nana Yaa Brefo said at a point, she considered adoption but hasn’t gotten the courage to pull through with it.



“I have spoken to the head of social welfare about three times but I haven’t had the courage to proceed. I went to an orphanage for a donation and have even met two girls but I’m working on something currently and that will determine the next step,” she added.



Nana Yaa, however, stated that she is currently on a break due to the numerous health complications she had suffered as a result of the IVFs and so on.



“I am on break now. Aside from the cost, the health complication is a lot so I have relaxed now. It is the person involved or the eggs you use.”



What is IVFs?



It is a series of procedures used to help with fertility or prevent genetic problems and assist with the conception of a child. It involves retrieving eggs from a woman’s ovaries and fertilizing them with sperm in a laboratory dish.







