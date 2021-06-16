Sit up or face our wrath - TimTim to African politicians

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Versatile and outspoken Ghanaian Singer/Songwriter, TimTim has in a new song, ‘African Politics’, rebuked African leaders, advising them to sit up or face the wrath of the people.



The musician cum activist noted corruption is getting worse in Africa with the political leadership doing a bad job in tackling the menace ; a situation which has worsened poverty, led to hardships , massive unemployment and ultimately promoted thuggery amongst the youth.



Lyrics of the song, delivered in pidgin English calls for good governance and same time urge the citizenry to put African leaders on their toes to develop the continent.



Delivered in a fierce tone, The song fearlessly addresses a plethora of issues including Corruption, neo-colonialism , bad governance and massive unemployment.



TimTim is of the opinion that sitting on the fence is not an option; he wants the youth to rise up and fight to secure the future of the continent and the unborn generation.



“African youth rise up against these politicians who are killing us. We must let these politicians know that we will no longer entertain their actions. Politics is supposed to unite and develop us but instead we have been left impoverished. Politicians must know that we are fed up with their actions, he said 3FM interview.



Released in June 2021, “African Politics” has so far garnered good reviews across platforms (Online, Radio & Tv)



‘African Politics’ became the unofficial song for the social media campaign , #FixTheCountry, dominating discussions across borders and trending on twitter for weeks un-end .



Born David Oppong Osabutey, Timtim agrees with the widespread opinion that the content needs fixing and is Calling for Good governance, Sustainable Job Opportunities, Quality Education, Healthcare and Massive infrastructural drive to turn-around the fortunes of the continent and inspire hope for the future.



African Politics was produced by Chizzy Bello, under the KM Production label.