Sister of abused gospel musician Osinachi makes shocking claims

Entertainment of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ekueme singer dies from alleged domestic violence



Sister of Osinachi claims she always stopped them from interfering in her marriage



Osinachi's death evokes reactions



Sister to Osinachi Nwachukwu, has spoken about the gospel musician's demise rebutting initial reports that she died from cancer of the throat.



In a report shared by vanguardngr.com, the older sister of Osinachi, Favour Made, disclosed that her sister died as a result of a cluster of blood in the chest from being kicked by her husband, Mr Peter Nwachukwu.



She furthermore noted that her sister was treated badly by her husband until her untimely death and not any kind of persuasion would make her sister leave her marriage.



Read below what she said in her interview:



“She did not die of cancer. The husband, Mr Peter Nwachukwu hit her with his leg on the chest. All this while, he had been beating her but my sister hid all that she was passing through from us.



“Before now, we told her to come out of the marriage, we told her that they are not divorcing, that it’s just separation. But she felt that God is against divorce. We told her that separation is not a sin but just for her to stay alive and take care of her children.



“She will always tell us to relax and that the man will change. So, when the man kicked her on the chest, she fell down and he took her to the hospital but he did not even tell us. It was her friend who lives in Ebonyi state that called her twin sister, because Osinachi has a twin sister, to ask, ‘did your sister tell you that Peter hit her on the chest? the sister then told her no.



“It was the hitting on the chest that killed her. My brother had to ask doctor what killed her and doctor said that there were clusters of blood on her chest. Unfortunately, they did not tell the doctor that she was kicked in the chest because; doctor could have known what to do if he had idea of what happened.



“Each time we talked to her, she will be pleading for peace and if we move to act, she will tell us no, that we should calm down.”