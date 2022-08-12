Sister Derby and lover jams to her 2016 hit single with Medikal

Entertainment of Friday, 12 August 2022

Sister Derby has moved on from her messy breakup with 'sweet ex' rapper Medikal and it's evident in how she is able to sing and dance to 'Too Risky', a song she recorded with the rapper in 2016.



In a video shared on Derby's Snapchat, her new man, David was captured mimicking her former boyfriend's introduction line on the song.



'Bo me din ma me' which translates to English as 'Say my name'.



The 'Uncle Obama' hitmaker who was serving as a backup singer to David justified her right to the song. She exclaimed: +"It is my song too" as she went ahead nodding her head to 'Too Risky'.



Medikal and Sister Deborah were onetime the sweethearts of the music industry until earlier 2018 when they confirmed their split with Derby sighting Fella Makafui as the woman who got in between them.



The rapper and Fella made their relationship public after several rumours and on March 7, 2020, the two got married in a private wedding ceremony. They have been blessed with a daughter, Island Frimpong.





