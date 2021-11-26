Sista Afia claps back at ‘macho man’ who disrupted her interview

Entertainment of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian singer, Sista Afia has angrily blasted a ‘macho man’ who reportedly stormed the Accra FM studios to interrupt her interview on November 25, 2021.



It can be recalled that a bouncer stormed the studio to demand his money from Sista Afia and her manager, Bossu Kule.



In an earlier development, the man said he hasn’t been paid for some services he rendered to Sista Afia and her manager sometime back.



“I am a security man but sometimes a bouncer. They contacted me for my services sometime back. I played the role of a bouncer at one of their events and I haven’t been paid since. My name is program and I decided to come here because I am convinced I will receive my money. I have tried several times to reach them after the event but to no avail,” the macho man stated.



But in a separate development, it appeared Sista Afia and her manager met with the macho man immediately after their interview and began to query him.



When asked to mention the name of the particular event he rendered services for, the bouncer said;



“I have not met Sista Afia and her manager before but I rendered my service to them at the Ghana Music Awards. I haven’t been paid since so I came here for my money.”



In a video making rounds on the internet, Sista Afia who had a face-to-face encounter called the bouncer stupid and described him as a confused person.

“Ghana Music Awards? Is this guy stupid or something? No I think he is confused.”

Sista Afia’s manager, Bossu Kule also threatened to arrest him.



