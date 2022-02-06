'Single' Kafui Danku calls men to shoot their shot ahead of Vals Day

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

What Kafui Danku wants for Vals Day



Kafui Danku urges men to go the extra mile on Valentine



Actress shares Vals Day gift inspiration for women



Kafui Danku has said that she wants a big celebration and expects her man to go the extra mile by pulling out the best surprise.



On February 5, she shared a photo of an over-the-top Vals Day decoration which came with red balloons and a huge teddy bear.



The mother of two who is married to a Canadian husband, Kojo Pitcher, teased that she is single and has urged potential men to shoot their shot.



"Remember when I was doing shakara and speaking English that "I've been taken?" They have brought me back, I beg come and shoot your shot…. Valentine is coming. Ps. That’s the kind of Vals present I want," read her Facebook post.



TWI NEWS



It is the love season, February 14, is just around the corner.



With just a few days to Vals Day, couples, especially women, who are looking forward to a lifetime experience with their boyfriends and husbands have started dropping hints of the presents they want.



See Kafui's post below:



