‘Singing and dancing’ comment: NSMQ mistress needs hot sex – Bullgod

Bullgod has claimed that the National Science and Maths quiz mistress’ Ms. Elsie Kaufman could be suffering from lack of sex, following the latter’s recent unpopular remarks about entertainment.



One can recall that the NSMQ mistress while acknowledging why the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC) keeps winning the contest, said the other schools usually focus on singing and dancing during the competition.



“While other schools are singing and dancing, PRESEC is having quiz programmes in their school,” she earlier told Bola Ray on Starr FM.



Ms Kaufman’s statements have since stirred public uproar, particularly from the Arts and Writers Association, which described her comment as disrespectful while demanding an apology from her.



However, Bullgod was approached with the topic during an interview with DJ Slim, and he thinks Miss Kaufman’s statements were born out of sex starvation.



DJ Slim: I would have to ask you about the recent statements made by the NSMQ mistress.



Bullgod: I see am Charley, and she needs sex. She needs it. Somebody for f**k am. It will help her. I see how she talks, and her demeanor sells her out. Sex is a powerful thing, and it aligns with your senses. She is stressed out. Don’t you see her face? She needs some powerful sex so she can look sharp.



Bullgod’s statements have since triggered massive reactions online with netizens either siding with him or condemning him.



Some netizens have described the comments as ‘misogynistic’.



Watch the video below:





