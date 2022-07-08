Singer Essilfie set to host her second headline concert

Music of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: Patrick Sackey, Contribution

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Essilfie is set to host her second headline concert, Ess Live 2 on July 17, 2022 at Cloud9nine, Osu.



The concert promises to be yet another intimate experience just like the one held earlier this year in January.



Interestingly, Ess Live 2 is proposed to highlight the singer’s birthday, which actually falls on the 16th.



According to Essilfie, she is all ready to have a lovely time with her friends, colleagues and fans through the intimate and serene concert atmosphere.



Meanwhile, the main acts billed to perform include Ria Boss, Avit, Baaba J, Cozy Pols, Mestar Oscar, and Anabel Rose among others. Additionally, musicians Naadu Lokko and Benny King are set to open for the artiste at the concert.



Essilfie is expected to perform alongside a full live band at Cloud9nine, Osu, where the concert will be held.



Maame Esi Essilfie is a Ghanaian singer/songwriter. She is a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree holder and was making music purely for fun until 2019 when she decided to take it on as a career. She describes her music style as a lush sultry pop-infused addition to every genre she touches.



Like many artists, Essilfie’s earliest interaction with music came from her parents’ love for the music of all genres, from Country Music, Funk, and Reggae to Highlife. These and her discovery and personal like for soulful singers like Sade, Jill Scott, Erykah Badu and more have all contributed to Essilfie’s current style of music.



Essilfie has performed at over 30 live shows, including the Jameson Connect concert, Social Media Week Accra and the 2019 Worlafest by Ghanaian musician, Worlasi. She has also been featured in GQ’s Magazine online (SA), Lambo Extra, Okay Africa, iMullar and Muse Africa publications. She has also participated in international music residencies such as New Folk-Lore (Institut Français) and Black Girls Glow.



“My growth in music over the past years is what drives me to keep working hard. I feel like one way or the other, I have always been meant to work in the field of music and I know that someday soon I’m going to be up there with other great names in music.”



Essilfie is currently working on a joint tape with Music Producer, Dred W, set to be released by end of 2022. She’s worked with Fortune Dane, Sedudzi Tsegah, Cici Yeboah, DJ Segs, Kuvie, and Afrolektra.