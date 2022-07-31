Singer Essi set to release maiden live-recorded album, G.O.O.D tape Vol.

Entertainment of Sunday, 31 July 2022

Source: GNA

Ghanaian Highlife and Afrobeats singer, Maame Esi Awotwe popularly known as Essi, is set to release her maiden 14-track album dubbed G.O.O.D tape Vol. 1.



The musician, who cemented her musical prowess by winning the 2011 TV3 Talented Kids show, says she is set to break the norm in the music industry.



Signed by Alordia and West Coast Promotions, Essi’s G.O.O.D tape Vol. 1 album has most of the songs projecting Ghana’s indigenous Highlife genre, with others championing Afrobeats that is rocking parts of the world.



Interestingly, most of Essi’s songs on the maiden album were recorded live with her new band called Pacs Band - keeping the melodies and rhythmic tones fresh to the listener regardless of the moment.



Meanwhile, the album features The Pacs Band (for the live recordings), Kelvyn Boy, Frenzy Offixial, Trap Boi Flame and Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame.



Essi is poised to take the music industry by storm although she has carved a niche projecting her to the apex over the years in the music sphere. Last year, her jamming single, Low, garnered lots of numbers on various digital streaming platforms.



In an interview, the soothing singer said she embraced music fully right from her childhood till present day in the University of Ghana’s Arts and Music Department.



After talented kids, my life revolved around education, recording at home, and doing covers of other songs. In addition to the covers, I released my song, “Dreams” in 2015, which was written by the late Castro.



Now I am set to release my first studio album and I know it’s going to be fire. I have taken lots of time to put my heart, mind, body and soul into this. The playlist is carefully curated by my master team and I know Ghanaians and music lovers as a whole would love it. I came to conquer, Essi said proudly.



Taking to her Instagram to tease her fans ahead of the release date, she wrote, alright guys, the wait is over. My 14 Track Album is ready. This is my gift to you; G.O.O.D tape Vol. 1. Stay right here for the release date. Thank you for your patience.



Aside from Music, Essi is also into makeup artistry, skincare and hair styling. Another one of her many talents.