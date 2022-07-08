Singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW laments the cost of his wedding suit

Entertainment of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Davido's logistics manager, Israel DMW has lamented after he was told the amount to pay the whopping sum of N500,000 for his wedding suit.



Israel DMW proposed to his girlfriend in April 2022 and formally met the family of his fiancée in June. The ceremony was held in Benin, the Edo State capital.



In preparation for the wedding, he contacted celebrity designer, Yomi Casual for his wedding suit.



Israel was dumbfounded when he was told the price it would cost him N500,000 for one suit. The celebrity designer, Yomi, had told him that it would cost him 500k.



Israel let out a shout of disbelief as he asked the tailor where he expects him to get such an amount of money.



Hilarious reactions have trailed the video, with fans of Davido stating that Israel need not worry about the cost of his suit, as Davido can be trusted to bear the cost.



An Instagram follower @adorable_baddiie wrote, “Go yaba go sew am cut ur suit according to ur pocket ”.



Edgarsnazzy4real said: “The suit go cover you from all weapon fashioned against you”.



Sohigh_xy said: “Juju go meet your number 1 he go run am for you”.



Leeeymarrh wrote: “You ask your oga now...And if you check this very guy's account he might have up to 100m.”



Watch the video below:





