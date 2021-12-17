Sing in English too – Phillipa Baafi urges fellow gospel musicians

Entertainment of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Gospel musician, Phillipa Baafi has made a passionate appeal to her colleague gospel artistes in Ghana to sing in English too, and not limit themselves to the local languages.



According to her, there is the need for Ghanaian musicians to lace their songs with English to rope in non-Ghanaian language speakers.



She said many a time, the use of the Akan language denies others who do not understand it, the opportunity to meditate with Ghanaian gospel songs.



In her considered opinion, interspersing local gospel songs with the English language would do the global Christian community a lot of good.



Phillipa Baafi said this on the Ayekoo Ayekoo mid-morning show hosted by Nana Romeo on Accra100.5FM on Thursday, 16 December 2021.



The gospel musician was on the show to promote her latest hit ‘Privilege’ – which is in English – as well as her 'Aseda' show slated for 28 December 2021 at the Accra Technical Training Centre.