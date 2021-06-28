Simi and I started writing ‘Know you’ in 2017 – Ladipoe

Entertainment of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ladipoe, one of Nigeria’s freshest and super-talented artists, has disclosed that his hit song ‘Know you’ which he featured Simi on, is something they started working on in the year 2017.



Interviewed on the Myd-Morning Radio Show with Rev. Erskine and DJ Ganj, he shared that Simi is someone that he has always wanted to work with and he tried severally to get to her but all efforts proved futile until 2017.



“Eventually, we got to the studio in 2017 and that was when we started writing ‘Know You’. The original idea was around then and I finished the song but I kinda left it for a while. I dropped an album called ‘Talk About Poe (TAP)’ and I didn’t put it on that because I felt this is not the song for right now,” he shared.



Poe confessed that at some point, Simi even asked him playfully to give the song to her if he did not like it because she felt he had held on to it for too long but he knew what he was doing, hence, did not release the song.



“In 2020, I was going to drop another song and my team was like ‘what about this other jam?’ so I thought about it and I said we’re going into lockdown and we still need to connect. That was the whole idea of the song- connecting even though there’s distance- so we dropped the song,” he narrated.



Ladipoe explained that the idea of the song being to connect is why the Tik-Tok challenge is a duet. To prove that regardless of distance, we can still connect and see or be with each other.



The superstar confessed that he did not expect the song to be that big and he only realized it had become the ‘pandemic anthem’ when his dad sent him a video of himself doing the Tiktok challenge.