Silvia Naa Morkor's proud moments on the Miss Universe stage

Miss Universe Ghana 2021 stunned the audience with her catwalk at the just ended Miss Universe 2021 as she battled beautiful women from 80 countries and territories selected to compete in the competition.



The winner of the 2021 Miss Universe-Ghana, Naa Morkor Commodore may not have won the Miss Universe competition but made it far enough to be noticed by the world on the grand stage.



The 70th edition of the annual Miss Universe international beauty pageant took place Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Israel.



Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, won the annual pageant with Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira finishing as first runner-up and South Africa gracing the 2nd Runner Up position.



During the competition South Africa’s government withdrew support for Ms Mswane in the contest, to protest against Israel’s treatment of Palestinians and it was expected for their contestant to withdraw but she didn’t.



Organisers of the Miss Universe event said the pageant should not be politicised.



BBC reports the arts and culture ministry said that they could not associate themselves with the atrocities committed by Israel against Palestinians.



Watch below some of Naa Morkor’s proud moments:



