Music of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Siisi Baidoo to release new 'Revelation' album

The Ghanaian Gospel Artiste, worship leader, and songwriter, Siisi Baidoo is ready with his much anticipated Revelation Album.

The brand new album is a compilation of 14 spirit-filled songs, ranging from deep-seated single worship songs and medleys to hot praise songs, with each carrying a unique tune and a message inspired by the Spirit of God.

The album features great music gifts such as Philip Adzale, Sheila Joy, Sandra Boakye Duah, and two Nigerians; Theophilus Sunday & Tobi Osho. It also features two of the great budding gifts of the Crafted Nation family; Vivi Adjei & Maame Ama Ackaah-Gyasi.

Illumination is the answer to our dark world and Siisi Baidoo hopes that God, through these songs, will make you a true revelation to this world.

The Revelation Album is available for download on all music platforms. Download and be blessed!

