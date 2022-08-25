Siisi Baidoo to release new 'Revelation' album

Music of Thursday, 25 August 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Ghanaian Gospel Artiste, worship leader, and songwriter, Siisi Baidoo is ready with his much anticipated Revelation Album.
The brand new album is a compilation of 14 spirit-filled songs, ranging from deep-seated single worship songs and medleys to hot praise songs, with each carrying a unique tune and a message inspired by the Spirit of God.
The album features great music gifts such as Philip Adzale, Sheila Joy, Sandra Boakye Duah, and two Nigerians; Theophilus Sunday & Tobi Osho. It also features two of the great budding gifts of the Crafted Nation family; Vivi Adjei & Maame Ama Ackaah-Gyasi.
Illumination is the answer to our dark world and Siisi Baidoo hopes that God, through these songs, will make you a true revelation to this world.
The Revelation Album is available for download on all music platforms. Download and be blessed!