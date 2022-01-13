Shut up if you don't not know my story – TT fires critics

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: SammyKay Media

Trending man of the week, Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known as TT, of 'Taxi driver' fame has fired shots at his critics by stating that they should shut up if they do not know his story.



Speaking with blogger, Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the veteran actor was full of praise for people who continue to show love and support towards him regardless of the public ridicule and bashing.



This notwithstanding, he went on to state that the Lord will continue to prepare a table before him in the presence of his detractors and enemies since they are not God.



Watch the video below:



