Shut up! I am half Ghanaian – BBNaija star Tacha replies a troll

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Twitter user calls out Tacha



Tacha reveals Ghanaian root



I will promote Ghanaian music, Tacha reveals



A Ghanaian Twitter user named Closet has called out members of the country for celebrating foreigners and giving them resounding welcome upon their arrival in the country and questioned if other nations could do the same for Ghanaian celebrities.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Closet rebuked how Nigerian reality TV star, Anita Natacha Akide, populary known as Simply Tacha, was welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport amidst drumming and cultural display during her visit.



According to him, it was needless as such treatment should be reserved for only members of the country.



He wrote: "We are in Ghana and Abeiku Santana welcomed Tacha or whoever, one of the BBNaija housemates in Ghana with atumpan ne fontomfrom coupled with adowa dance all. Will they do this for Jackie Appiah or Black Sherif. People complained and he went berserk. Now we crying support."



But reacting to the post, Tacha who seemed displeased reiterated that she is half Ghanaian.



In a clap back, she wrote: "Bitch stfu! It was the year of return and I’m half Ghanaian siaa. It was a program to promote Ghana’s rich culture and tourism. So it’s ok if a white person is welcomed that way but you have a problem with your black sister that’s reconnecting with her roots been welcome that way!"



Tacha, born to a Ghanaian mother and Nigerian father had earlier declared her special love for Ghana and even pledged to promote songs by local artistes at a time where Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have chided Nigerians for not reciprocating the support and love shown them in terms of music promotion.



"I will be promoting Ghana music all year long. It’s all love from here Chale," read Tacha's tweet dated December 31, 2021.







