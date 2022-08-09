Shugatiti’s 'penis pot' used to serve customers of her restaurant

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nudist, Shugatiti has ventured into the restaurant business, naming her establishment ‘Pot of Shuga’ and has opted to serve the soup of her customers in a pot designed in the form of a penis.



She mentioned in her interview with Zionfelix that the choice of shape was informed by her quest to be different.



“I wanted to do something unique,” she said. “Many restaurants have normal pots so I was like ‘lemme do something different’. We serve people with soup from this. You can open, take your meat and pour the soup through the tip.”



“We have varieties; there’s the normal pot so kids can use that,” she added.



For some people, it may not come as a surprise that the nudist had such an idea.



On the occasion of her 21st birthday on June 16, 2022, the socialite cum nudist, known in private life as Abena Serwaa Frimpong Manso cut a butt-inspired cake to climax the celebration. Shugatiti’s birthday cake was baked in a form of a butt spotted with a white thong and some waist beads.



The event was witnessed by selected individuals, including some Ghanaian celebrities like Tracey Boakye, Kwaku Manu, Akwaboah, and Gambo.



Despite the barrage of criticisms she has received, Shugatiti in an interview she had with YouTuber, Fire Lady, noted that she won't regret it if her children grow up to see her naked pictures all over the internet.



“I will take $30,000 to shoot nudes. I will gladly do it,” she said while adding that “I won't regret it if my kids grow up and see my nudes on the internet.”



Talking about her life as a nudist, she noted that many Ghanaians pretend not to like her job but find some naked Hollywood stars pleasant to watch.



“They do agree with it and just hate the fact that I am the one doing it but they will go to Nicki Minaj’s page to comment on her posts, ‘Oh beautiful, oh nice’ and then to Cardi B’s page to comment the same thing.



“But you being black is a turn-off for them. They will say things like, ‘why would you do that.’ We are humans. I just think they are hypocrites. They like it but they hate to admit that they do,” she expressed.







