You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 12 18Article 1426918

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shugatiti loses father

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian nudist cum brand influencer, Shugatiti Ghanaian nudist cum brand influencer, Shugatiti

Shugatiti devastated by the death of father

Ghanaians commiserate with Shugatiti over father’s demise

Celebrities sympathize with Shugatiti over father’s death

Popular nudist cum brand influencer, Abena Serwaa Frimpong Manso popularly known as ‘Shugatiti’ has publicly announced the death of her father.

Shugatiti who is obviously saddened by the demise of her father took to social media on Saturday, December 18, 2021, to break the news.

Without stating further details including the cause of her father’s death, Shugatiti wrote: “Oh daddy why so soon? God why? Rest in peace daddy.”

Countless Ghanaians including celebrities have since commiserated with the actress.

The likes of Tracey Boakye, Afia Schwarzenegger, Gambo, Comedian Waris and many others have sympathized with Shugatiti.

Read the post below.

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment