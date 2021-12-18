Shugatiti loses father

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 December 2021
Shugatiti devastated by the death of father
Ghanaians commiserate with Shugatiti over father’s demise
Celebrities sympathize with Shugatiti over father’s death
Popular nudist cum brand influencer, Abena Serwaa Frimpong Manso popularly known as ‘Shugatiti’ has publicly announced the death of her father.
Shugatiti who is obviously saddened by the demise of her father took to social media on Saturday, December 18, 2021, to break the news.
Without stating further details including the cause of her father’s death, Shugatiti wrote: “Oh daddy why so soon? God why? Rest in peace daddy.”
Countless Ghanaians including celebrities have since commiserated with the actress.
The likes of Tracey Boakye, Afia Schwarzenegger, Gambo, Comedian Waris and many others have sympathized with Shugatiti.
