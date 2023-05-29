Shugatiti frustrated me, ruined my business plan – King Nazir cries out

Entertainment of Monday, 29 May 2023

Popular American porn actor, King Nazir, has detailed what ensued behind closed doors, when social media was buzzing following his ordeal with Shugatiti.



He said, at a time, when they were captured in the trends ‘back-to-back’ for days, he really wanted to take advantage and pursue his decision of arranging and telecasting a sexual bout between them.



King Nasir said he made his intentions known to Shugatiti who did not give a concrete answer and this triggered him to be rude at a point.



According to the popular porn actor, Shugatiti did not decline nor accept his request but kept on giving him faint answers and this frustrated him a lot.



“I really wanted it to happen and I was frustrated with the fact that she was playing around. I am a businessman and she was just messing with me. She was going back and forth with me but not giving me any confirmation. This is my business and I really wanted it to happen. I was getting a lot of pressure, public opinion that I should film a video with her, especially because of the interest. Shugatiti and King Nasir accumulated over a 100 million interests and impression on social media. We were trending in two countries in Africa and we gained a lot of traction here in the United States as well,” he stated in an interview with Zionfelix.



Touching on claims that he disrespected the Ghanaian socialite, Nasir said although he was being blunt in all his conversations with her, he could’ve handled his choice of words better.



“I think I could’ve handled my conversation with her on Twitter a little better. I’ll be honest, I’m just communicating my perspective,” he established.



Earlier in an interview with Zionfelix, Shugatiti claimed that the American porn actor disrespected her, hence the decision to block him on Twitter



“I blocked him on Twitter. I have blocked him. He was being so disrespectful, insolent and rude. You know I like to play a lot but there is a limit to whatever I do. You know I am not disrespectful. He said things that were out of the line and I could’ve given him a hurtful response. He commented on a video where I said that no man can satisfy me and that was how it started. I took it as a joke but he took it personal. He was in my DMs and when I ignored him at a point, he became disrespectful.”



Background



Earlier, in a series of conversations on Twitter, the American porn actor requested to make Shugatiti reach orgasm and was willing to feed fans with a live telecast of their game.



This was after Shugatiti expressed in an interview with Zionfelix that she has never experienced an orgasm in her life adding that no one can make her cum.



"You can’t satisfy me, I have never cum in my life, I don’t get orgasm. I asked my doctor, and he said it was normal because not all women will get orgasm. So for me, I don’t get orgasm; so pleasing me is out, you just have to match up with the energy till we get tired. I enjoy having sex; I get so wet; I enjoy the penetration and how things are moving in and out. I also enjoy long hours, like the whole day. Me, I don’t get tired. The honest truth is that all the people I have made out with match up with my energy," she told Zionfelix.



King Nazir, after chancing on Shugatiti’s comments came up with ideas in a bid to help her resolve that problem.



