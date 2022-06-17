You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 06 17Article 1563071

Entertainment of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shugatiti celebrates birthday with 'butt-inspired' cake

Shugatiti's controversial cake spotted during her birthday dinner at Kempinski play videoShugatiti's controversial cake spotted during her birthday dinner at Kempinski

Pictures of Shugatiti’s birthday cake flood the internet

Shugatiti celebrates 21st birthday

Celebrities grace Shugatiti’s birthday dinner

Ghanaian nudist cum socialite, Abena Serwaa Frimpong Manso popularly known as ‘Shugatiti’ climaxed her birthday with a private dinner at the Kempinski Hotel on June 16, 2022.

The event was witnessed by selected individuals including some Ghanaian celebrities like; Tracey Boakye, Kwaku Manu, Akwaboah, and Gambo.

However, one interesting moment captured at the gathering was her ‘butt-inspired’ birthday cake which has since caused a stir on social media.

Shugatiti’s birthday cake was baked in a form of a butt, spotted with a white thong and some waist beads.

Perhaps, the cake seeks to signify her profession as a nudist and a boudoir model.

Tracey Boakye and Akwaboah helped in cutting Shugatiti’s controversial cake while others looked on and took pictures of it.

Watch the videos below:






