Shugatiti celebrates birthday with ‘butt-inspired’ cake

Pictures of Shugatiti’s birthday cake flood the internet



Shugatiti celebrates 21st birthday



Celebrities grace Shugatiti’s birthday dinner



Ghanaian nudist cum socialite, Abena Serwaa Frimpong Manso popularly known as ‘Shugatiti’ climaxed her birthday with a private dinner at the Kempinski Hotel on June 16, 2022.



The event was witnessed by selected individuals including some Ghanaian celebrities like; Tracey Boakye, Kwaku Manu, Akwaboah, and Gambo.



However, one interesting moment captured at the gathering was her ‘butt-inspired’ birthday cake which has since caused a stir on social media.



Shugatiti’s birthday cake was baked in a form of a butt, spotted with a white thong and some waist beads.



Perhaps, the cake seeks to signify her profession as a nudist and a boudoir model.



Tracey Boakye and Akwaboah helped in cutting Shugatiti’s controversial cake while others looked on and took pictures of it.



Watch the videos below:







