Shugatiti announces death of her father

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian socialite and popular nudist, Shugatiti has announced the sad passing of her father today.



She took to her Instagram page to make this sad news known to her followers.



Sharing the news, Shugatiti through her words cried bitterly and questioned why God will make her lose her father at this particular time.



Shugatiti’s devastating news has been receiving a lot of reactions on her page with many of her followers and celebrity friends sending out messages of condolence and entreating her to be strong.



From our little investigation, Shugatiti’s father is called Erico and he was a very good man who extended love towards many people in his community.



We also learned that he was a very rich and wealthy man who lived an influential life.



