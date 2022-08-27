Showcase your talent on social media if you want to breakthrough – Don Jazzy

Entertainment of Saturday, 27 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Music entrepreneur Michael Collins Ajereh, professionally known as Don Jazzy, has shared with upcoming artistes, one of the secrets to getting noticed by music industry players and investors.



He made this disclosure via his 7-million-follower Twitter handle @DonJazzy on Thursday, 25 August, 2022.



Sharing screenshots of his initial private social media conversations with his ‘Bloody Samaritan’ hitmaker Ayra Starr and her label mates, he said: “From these 3 screenshots, you can see that I reached out to Ayra, Boyspyce and Bayanni myself. I won’t have reached out to them if I didn’t see a sample of what they can do on their Instagram pages.”



“For the umpteenth time, showcase yourself on your pages,” the Mavin record label founder stressed.



“I know it seems uncool to post a lot. But then again, you would be an uncool artiste if it’s only your family that gets to hear your beautiful music till you give up,” he admonished.



“Love from The Don,” is how he signed this message to artistes pining for music business investments and record label deals.



What’s striking is ‘The Don’ is sharing this secret following the introduction of his latest signee Bayanni.



The Mavin record company CEO is responsible for the successful mainstream introduction of Nigerian stars like Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Reekado Banks, Johnny Drille, Ayra Starr and his Mo’ Hits co-founder D’Banj.



His latest hit song as a record producer is the viral ‘Overloading (Overdose)’ featuring Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Crayon, Magixx & Boy Spyce.