Showboy recounts how Chris Waddle and friend framed him up

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: ghkasa.com

Showboy, a Ghanaian musician residing in the United States, has spoken out about how he ended up serving 5 years in prison, plus an additional year for the death of Junior US.



Showboy, born Sam Kwabena Safo Junior, has provided a detailed account of how he was caught and imprisoned for six years in connection with the killing of Junior US.



Criss Waddle’s AMG Business movement’s disgruntled member has levelled some damaging charges against his employer, Criss Waddle.



Showboy said he was set up by Criss Waddle for unexplained reasons in order for him (Showboy) to vanish forever.



Showboy wrote on his official Instagram page that a disagreement turned into a fight, during which he stabbed Junior US in self-defence.



“I was the first to be assaulted, and I defended myself by stabbing. My adrenaline is out of control. I did whatever it took to live at the time.” a portion of his social media narrative reads.



Sadly, he claimed in his article that Criss Waddle and a handful of others he called pals gleefully testified against him when he was arraigned in court, even telling the judge that he was a known criminal.



The Ghanaian artist stated that he has served 5 years of his prison sentence, but his treachery and set-up are still fresh in his mind as if it occurred yesterday.



Showboy also stated that the incident has rendered him psychologically unbalanced as a result of the trauma he endured from Criss Waddle’s treachery and setup.



