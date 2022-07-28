Shout-outs from DJ Khaled, Rick Ross show Ghana music is getting bigger – Quamina MP

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

American rapper, Rick Ross recently sent special shout-outs to some musicians in Africa who are doing exceptionally well with their crafts with Ghana’s Quamina MP earning a mention.



“I was really excited when I heard Rick Ross giving me a shout because I used to listen to his songs way back and for such a big artiste to mention my name then it’s huge,” Quamina MP responded on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



American DJ, record executive, author, and music producer, DJ Khaled has also shared another endorsement of Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ hit song on his Instagram page.



Ghanaian singer, Quamina MP reacting to these massive endorsements has stated that the gesture by the international artistes shows that Ghana music is getting bigger and better every day.



“Things are getting better and better every day because these days you hear that a lot of big artistes like Chance the Rapper and Kendrick Lamar are coming to Ghana,” he said in a one-on-one interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com



He told Amansan Krakye “Small time, everyone will hear of Ghana music and recently I saw that DJ Khaled has posted Black Sherif and I felt we’re getting bigger every single day so we hope and pray.”