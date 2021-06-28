'Shout out to everyone earning an honest living' – Lydia Forson weighs in on #FixTheCountry

Entertainment of Monday, 28 June 2021

Outspoken and opinionated actress Lydia Forson has weighed in on the effects of the economy on the lifestyle of citizens. And congratulates those fighting against the system to remain honest and sane.



Lydia Forson took to her Twitter page to point out how sleaze has eaten into every corner of the country. Unfortunately, this has become the reality of most Ghanaians. She wrote, “Girls are doing "ashawo" Boys are doing fraud All to afford some small car and rent?! Da f**k???! What country is this that basic things have become a luxury? Shout out to everyone earning an honest living and still struggling to survive- "Chale", it’s not easy I feel you.”



“Look I’m not evening judging all the things girls and even boys are having to do to get by in this country. It’s the reality of where we are now. And it’s sad. It’s sad that we live in a country where so many feel like this is their only option.”



