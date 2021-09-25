Should I stop singing? - Kumi Guitar seeks answers from fans

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Highlife singer, Kumi Guitar, has taken fans by surprise following a question on whether or not he should quit doing music.



Born Nana Yaw Kumi, the highlife musician is one of Ghana's talented singers who has entertained music lovers with his good tunes.



The Zylofon Music signee, on Saturday, gave a hint that he was contemplating on whether to put his musical career on hold.



It is not clear what might have led to his recent comments but fans have encouraged him not to give up on his dream.



"Please help me answer this problem. Should I stop singing? YES or No. Help me select and with reason pls," he asked his over 93,000 followers on Instagram.



In reaction to his post, Quarme wrote: "Whaaaaaaat! Pls Don’t stop!!!.Bcos U still Remains Undisputed and A Universal Champion When it comes to Highlife Music in this 21Century and it is well Noted not by Only me But Whole Globe is ware and they are watchin @kuamieugene."



Another Yhaa replied, "No, @kumiguitargh I really love your voice."



Kumi Guitar has a list of awards to his credit including the 2018 Highlife Act of the Year at the 3Music Awards among others.



His popular songs including Dream, Problem, Betweener and Break Into Two.



According to Kumi, he is passionate about selling Ghanaian Highlife music to the country and the rest world.



"I AM HIGHLIFE! There's no feeling greater than my passion for good, authentic Ghanaian highlife music and I love to share that with you," the singer wrote in a post in September 2020.






