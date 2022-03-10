Should I return to the streets at my age? – Shatta Wale’s mother cries out again

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Mother of dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has taken to social media to vent out her frustration for the second time after she claimed to be kicked out of her rented apartment.



Earlier, Ms Elsie Avemegah bitterly lamented about her son’s abandonment in an interview with Hot FM where she also disclosed his refusal to foot her rent has rendered her homeless.



She among other things alleged that her son has blatantly refused to pick his calls and failed to heed to her cry.



But in a new twist, the dancehall artiste’s mother has stated that her condition is worsening by the day.



According to her, she now resides somewhere in the bushes around Kasoa.



Shatta’s mother said she has been left with nothing but a polythene bag which she carries around.



“How can an old woman like me, over 60-years old woman be roaming about the streets with polythene looking for a place to sleep? If night falls I become worried because there is no place for me to sleep. Anyone feeding my son with bad counsel should stop because I am really suffering. For three weeks I have been in a mess. The security prevented me from entering the house. Those around him feeding his mind with lies should stop it. I haven’t done anything to Shatta to deserve this treatment. I am really hungry.



"He is roaming around town saying he is a billionaire. I singlehandedly footed the hospital bills after giving birth to him. I facilitated his circumcision, took care of him right from childhood to Bandana days all alone. When he failed as bandana and had nothing, I took care of him with the little I have. I am pleading with Ghanaians to help me because I have nowhere to stay. Currently, I am living in a bush around Kasoa. For the past five years, I haven’t set my eyes on my son. I don’t have a TV set or a fridge but he goes around throwing money around. I have never sat in his car before,” She stated in an audio making rounds on social media.



Addressing rumours that her rants are simply for hype, Shatta’s mother said;



“I will never live a fake life. I am not a lair and I will never be one. I am from the Volta region and a well-polished lady.”



