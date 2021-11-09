Shooting hoax: Shatta Wale, others to appear in court today

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and his three accomplices will today, Tuesday, 9 November 2021 reappear before an Accra Circuit Court.



The artiste has been charged with the publication of false news following his alleged masterminding of a fake gun attack on himself on his birthday.



His accomplices include Kojo Owusu Koranteng; Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator.



They have been charged with abetment of crime.



The dancehall artiste and his three accomplices were granted a self-recognizance bail of GHS100,000.



The artiste was granted bail Tuesday morning, 26 October 2021 when he appeared in court after being held in prison custody for a week in connection with a hoax shooting incident on his birthday, Monday, 18 October 2021.



He was arrested on 19 October 2021.



The hoax shooting incident coincided with a prophecy given by a pastor popularly known as ‘Jesus Ahuofe’ that the multiple award-winning artistes would be shot dead on the said day.