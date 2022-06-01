Shirley of Talented Kids readies her maiden single 'My Time'

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: GNA

Shirley Okyere, a finalist of Talented Kids season 10, is set to release her maiden single titled "My Time".



The single, produced by Yaw Spoky would be released on Saturday, June 4, 2022, as the young female gem kicks start her journey to musical stardom just like her father, King Pharaoh of Aketekyie fame.



The young music sensation looks set to announce a presence in Ghana's musical space with her upcoming single.



Shirley as she is popularly known by her stage name received applause during her participation in the biggest music reality TV show considering her charming voice.



The new song would be accompanied by some entrancing visuals, which were shot and directed by Yaw Spoky.



The upcoming single and video would be available across various streaming platforms, including Audiomack, Spotify, YouTube, and Boomplay, among others.