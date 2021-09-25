Shemima wasn’t my spec – Ali of Date Rush fame

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

Mohammed Ali of Season V of TV3’s Date Rush has disclosed that his date, Shemima, was not the type of lady he was aiming for, indicating that he likes slim ladies.



Shemima opted for Ali after a thorough search in Season V but the budding actor indicated that he was shocked when Shemima chose him.



“When she selected me, I was like wow, I thought she was playing. I was really surprised when Shemima chose me. I stood there for a while before taking to the floor to dance with her.”



“I wasn’t expecting it because she wasn’t my spec but because she opted for me, I had to settle for her,” he said.



Asked by Tony Best of 'Kwantepon Drive' on Akoma FM in Kumasi on Thursday, September 23 whether the two are still dating, Ali revealed that the relationship has stalled.



“I recently saw a social media trend from her saying she has broken up with me and that I have not been fair to her. There is nothing serious going on between myself and her at the moment because I’m suspecting she is cheating on me.”



Ali revealed that in spite of everything happening, he still loves Shemima.