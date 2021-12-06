Shemima's sugar daddy is the reason we broke up – Ali of Date Rush speaks

Entertainment of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Two of the participants who found love on TV3’s Daterush show, Ali and Shemima are no longer dating after Shemima in a self-recorded video a couple of months revealed that they officially ended their love relationship.



Ali speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show revealed the real reason for their separation.



He explained that at the initial stages of the relationship, everything was moving on smoothly until Shemima traveled to Dubai to meet up with her “Sugar Daddy” hence had no option than to ‘chop’ and dump her.



