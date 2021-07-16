She who brings money gets the attention – Sefa on Ms Forson’s disappearance

Entertainment of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

According to Sefa, a record label is a profit-making business. So it is only expected that they invest in their cash cow to milk more money.



Sefa made this statement on the disappearance of Ms. Forson from the scenes.



Conferring to industry sources, Ms. Forson is/was signed onto DBlack’s record label, Black Avenue Musik (BAM). But she has been noticeably absent, and Sefa is getting all the attention from the label.



Speaking with Mz Gee on TV3's Newday, Sefa said, “Right now, I don’t also know where Ms. Forson is. I spoke to her sometime back, and I think she wasn’t even in Accra when I spoke to her at that time.”



She also revealed that she had no idea if Ms. Forson was still signed onto the label or not. Sefa explained that they shared a record label but had different management teams. So, communication between the two camps is not consistent.



“At the moment, I am just working hard. When it comes to a label. Inasumuch as they are supporting your passion, it is a business. The one that brings more income is the one that gets most of the attention.”