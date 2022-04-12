She wasn't in her right state of mind - Coded 4X4 justifies Afia Schwarzenegger's insults

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coded says he didn't take Afia Schwar's insults 'personal'



Coded defends Afia Schwar



Afia Schwar buries late father in Kumasi



Coded, one of Ghana's celebrated musicians and member of the music duo, 4X4, was disgraced in an interview with radio presenter, Abeiku Santana by actress, Afia Schwarzenegger for capitalizing on her term, 'Dada da moase'.



Weeks after laying her father, Augustine Adjei to rest in a star-attended funeral in Kumasi, she was heard on OKAY FM, insulting Coded who was in the studio to promote his latest single titled 'Dada Damoase'.



The agitated actress said: “I don’t know any foolish guy called Coded. I don’t know any stupid guy called Coded. I know wise people but I don’t know any foolish guy called Coded. I don’t know anyone who wants to ride on anything called Coded. So, don’t call me and ask about foolish people or foolish things. He thinks he has created that thing called a song. You are the ones who give people the platform to misbehave anyhow. I don’t need any apology. I answered the call out of the respect I have for you.”



But reacting to how he felt after that public disgrace in an interview with Andy Dosty, the singer said he never took the insults "personal" as he assumed Afia Schwar was not in her right state of mind.



He defended that she had just buried her beloved father and might have been going through a lot, reasons why she went angry and exploded.



"She insulted me on radio with Abeiku Santana. I was not even informed that they were gonna call her but that was not a problem. I was just smiling when she insulted me. I thought she wasn't...obviously, she had just buried her father and all of that stuff so she wasn't in the right state of mind so I didn't take it personal," said Coded in a GhanaWeb monitored interview.





