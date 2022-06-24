You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 06 24Article 1568852

Entertainment of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

'She's like a sister to me' - Old video of Mercy Chinwo's fiancé hailing her resurfaces

Mercy Chinwo’s engagement to her fiance, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, has remained a trending topic on social media for a while now.

On June 23, 2022, the couple announced their engagement to fans on their social media pages and it caused a buzz.

However, shortly after the announcement, an old video of her husband-to-be hailing Mercy's unique talents, resilience, and hard work during a sermon surfaced online.

In the viral clip, the preacher was on stage as he heaped praises on Chinwo who stood somewhere in the audience and had a big smile on her face.

In the video, Pastor Blessed also stated that Mercy Chinwo is like a sister to him.

He said,

“I love Mercy Chinwo so much, she has been like a sister to me. Amazing lady, very powerful, very anointed, so beautiful.”

