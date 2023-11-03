She’s like a goddess - Nigeria’s Bimbo Ademoye celebrates Yvonne Okoro

Entertainment of Friday, 3 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian actress, Bimbo Ademoye, has openly shared her admiration for Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro.



During an interview at the recently held Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in Nigeria, Bimbo Ademoye revealed that Yvonne Okoro is one of her favorite actresses.



She spoke of growing up watching Yvonne and even occasionally imitating her. Ademoye emphasized her profound admiration for Yvonne Okoro, describing her as a sort of goddess in her eyes.



“Growing up in high school, Yvvone Okoro was one of my best actresses and I just love her. She is so beautiful and so good and I sometimes found myself mimicking and redoing all the facial expressions she has done.



“She is just phenomenal. Yvonne is like a goddess. I could worship the floor she walks on. I love her and I can’t wait to meet her and can’t wait to hug her and touch the hem of her dress,” she said.



Bimbo featured in the movie 'Anikulapo,' which recently received the Ousmane Sembene Award for Best Film in an African Language at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in Nigeria.



She also won the Best Actress in a Comedy/TV Series at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards for her role in the film 'Selina.'



ID/SARA







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.