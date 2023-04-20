‘She is possessed by a marine spirit’: Shugatiti drags pastor to court for defamation

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Abena Serwaa Frimpong Manso, alias Shugatiti, a socialite and restaurant operator has dragged a pastor and two others to court for defamation.



She is suing pastor Frank Gogo popularly referred to as Prophet Ekatso as well as Msomfo Efia Empress, a TV show host and Mama Radio GH, the channel she works for.



The pastor had in an interview with Efia Empress intimated among others that Shugatiti was a possessed by a marine spirit and that her restaurant business was a conduit through which she was possessing people, especially women.



“She is possessed by a marine spirit and all those who visit her restaurant will end up being possessed. She is a queen in the realms of the spirit. Anyone who has eaten in her restaurant and is a woman has been possessed.



“She has been sent by the devil to destroy. She can possess women who visit her restaurant merely by talking to you or having an encounter with you…all those who visit her restaurant should be very careful,” the pastor said in the interview.



Particulars of defamation and statement of claim



According to the particulars of defamation, Shugatiti averred that the defendants questioned her character, acted in ways that were detrimental to her business and also alleged that she had obtained her wealth through questionable means and that she is a dangerous person to women.



The statement of claim, on the other hand, said the court should rule that the contents of the discussion published on April 16, 2023 on YouTube is defamatory.



She is asking for general damages for defamation of character, aggravated damages with respect to humiliation, embarrassment and ridicule suffered by the comments.



She also wants general and compensatory damages against her restaurant and the losses suffered as a result of the comments.



Shugatiti also wants punitive damages against the defendants from committing similar acts in the future and for the said interview to be deleted from YouTube.



Read the suit as shared on her Twitter handle below:





Members of Frank Gogo (Ekatso) church inform your pastor to meet me in court to prove that I’m a demon of the sea with an evidence of entering the sea pic.twitter.com/vAQiDp0m7E — shugatiti (@shugatiti1) April 19, 2023

