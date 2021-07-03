She is human, so I understand – Abiana replies Cina Soul for challenging her title

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 July 2021

According to Abiana, she is not holding any grudge against Cina Soul for claiming she does not deserve the title of the Female Vocalist of the year. Abiana says Cina Soul’s backlash is just expected human behaviour.



Abiana appeared on MzGee’s Simply Showbiz show to talked about her new title and the aftermath of the just ended VGMA’s. This drew the conversation towards claims by Cina Soul, who publicly announced that the award should have been hers.



Abiana seemed unfazed about allegations of her undeserving of the award. Especially coming from an industry colleague she calls a friend. She said, “It is human behaviour. Sometimes you just have to understand. When you are in a competition, you should expect winners. And you should expect losers. So I understand. It’s normal for a human being to behave like that.”



She reiterated that she expected these kinds of opinions after her wins. So, she isn’t surprised about the turn of events.



Abiana emerged as Female Vocalist of the year at the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. She won the fiercely contested title on her very first nomination and appearance at the VGMA.



